Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 11, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
U.S. House Republican challenger Nick Begich III and incumbent U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, face off Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, during Debate for the State at Alaska Public Media. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s candidates for U.S. House debate the issues, less than a month from Election Day. Plus, Fairbanks has a new borough mayor. And, Wrangell students hand-craft ornaments out of clay for this year’s Capitol Christmas Tree.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Robyne in Fairbanks
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media.

