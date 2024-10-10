Becoming an Outdoors Woman | Outdoor Explorer

Students learn to chainsaw at a a Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska class in August, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska)

When was the last time you took on a completely new outdoor skill? Outdoor skills like hunting and fishing are part of Alaska’s rich cultural history, but they can also be intimidating to learn or prohibitively expensive to dive into, especially if you don’t know someone who can show you the ropes.

Fortunately, people in Alaska have access to an affordable program that can help. Offered by the state’s Department of Fish and Game, classes under the Becoming an Outdoors Woman program provide a fun, friendly environment where students can learn new skills. In this episode of Outdoor Explorer, we talk to some folks who run it about what makes this program special and how Alaskans can participate.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUESTS:

Maria Bakic, Alaska Department of Fish and Game Outreach & Education Coordinator

Katelyn Zonneville, Information Officer and instuctor, Alaska Department of Fish and Game sport fish division

Abby McAlister, Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska Southeast coordinator

A student shows off her target at a Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska class in July, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska) Students dig in the snow during a Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska class in March, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska) Students practice fishing at a Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska class in September, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska) Students celebrate during a Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska cross country ski class in March, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska)













