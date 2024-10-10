Becoming an Outdoors Woman | Outdoor Explorer

When was the last time you took on a completely new outdoor skill? Outdoor skills like hunting and fishing are part of Alaska’s rich cultural history, but they can also be intimidating to learn or prohibitively expensive to dive into, especially if you don’t know someone who can show you the ropes.
Fortunately, people in Alaska have access to an affordable program that can help. Offered by the state’s Department of Fish and Game, classes under the Becoming an Outdoors Woman program provide a fun, friendly environment where students can learn new skills. In this episode of Outdoor Explorer, we talk to some folks who run it about what makes this program special and how Alaskans can participate.
HOST: Amy Bushatz
GUESTS: Maria Bakic, Alaska Department of Fish and Game Outreach & Education Coordinator Katelyn Zonneville, Information Officer and instuctor, Alaska Department of Fish and Game sport fish division Abby McAlister, Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska Southeast coordinator
