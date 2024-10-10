Becoming an Outdoors Woman | Outdoor Explorer

By
Amy Bushatz
-
Women in protective gear learn how to use chainsaws.
Students learn to chainsaw at a a Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska class in August, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska)

When was the last time you took on a completely new outdoor skill? Outdoor skills like hunting and fishing are part of Alaska’s rich cultural history, but they can also be intimidating to learn or prohibitively expensive to dive into, especially if you don’t know someone who can show you the ropes.

Fortunately, people in Alaska have access to an affordable program that can help. Offered by the state’s Department of Fish and Game, classes under the Becoming an Outdoors Woman program provide a fun, friendly environment where students can learn new skills. In this episode of Outdoor Explorer, we talk to some folks who run it about what makes this program special and how Alaskans can participate.

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUESTS:
Maria Bakic, Alaska Department of Fish and Game Outreach & Education Coordinator
Katelyn Zonneville, Information Officer and instuctor, Alaska Department of Fish and Game sport fish division
Abby McAlister, Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska Southeast coordinator

LINKS:
Sign-up for classes with BOW Alaska HERE
BOW on Facebook

A student shows off her target at a Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska class in July, 2023. (Photo courtesy of Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska)
Students dig in the snow during a Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska class in March, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska)
Students practice fishing at a Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska class in September, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska)
Students celebrate during a Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska cross country ski class in March, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Becoming an Outdoors Woman Alaska)






Amy Bushatz

Amy Bushatz is an experienced journalist based in Palmer, Alaska. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, she and her family moved to Palmer sight-unseen from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to pursue a consistent, outdoor-focused lifestyle after her husband left active duty Army service.

Since moving to Palmer, Amy has built a lifestyle and expertise around spending time outdoors as she connects with outdoor-minded Alaskans while writing and podcasting about local news and outdoor issues. An ultrarunner and ridge running enthusiast, Amy can often be found exploring public lands around the Valley, road running on local bike paths, snowboarding at Skeetawk, cross-country skiing in Hatcher Pass, ice skating (poorly) on Mat-Su lakes, paddleboarding or kayaking with her family, and camping out of her ugly van.

You can hear Humans Outside, her podcast about building an outdoor-centric lifestyle wherever you get your podcasts, read her reporting at the Anchorage Daily News, or follow her valley-based nonprofit news project Mat-Su Sentinel at MatSuSentinel.com.

Previous articlePalmer city manager resigns with $75,000 payout

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR