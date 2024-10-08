Changes in Alaska’s nonprofit landscape | Talk of Alaska

Alex McKay, now-president and CEO of the Alaska Community Foundation, speaks at the opening of the 3rd Avenue Resource & Navigation center in Anchorage on Feb. 15, 2023. (Elyssa Loughlin/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska nonprofits have an outsized role in addressing needs for a broad swath of services, from child care to mental health support to food production. Beyond the services they provide, nonprofits are also a big part of the economic engine of the state. What will changes in leadership at some of the largest nonprofits here mean for the future of supportive services and rates of charitable giving? We discuss the future of Alaska’s nonprofit sector on this next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Laurie Wolf – President & CEO, Foraker Group

– President & CEO, Foraker Group Gretchen Guess – President & CEO, Rasmuson Foundation

– President & CEO, Rasmuson Foundation Alex McKay – President & CEO, Alaska Community Foundation

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.