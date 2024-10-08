Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 8, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Fishermen load Alaska snow crab in the hold of a crabbing vessel (Courtesy Tacho)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Military officials consider designating Nome as a strategic seaport. Plus, despite the fishery opening, the largest snow crab processing plant in the nation will remain closed. And, an Anchorage swimming pool reopens for the first time in several years.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai
Ben Townsend in Nome
Andy Lusk and Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

