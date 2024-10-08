Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Fishermen load Alaska snow crab in the hold of a crabbing vessel (Courtesy Tacho)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Military officials consider designating Nome as a strategic seaport. Plus, despite the fishery opening, the largest snow crab processing plant in the nation will remain closed. And, an Anchorage swimming pool reopens for the first time in several years.

Reports tonight from:

Rhonda McBride and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham

Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai

Ben Townsend in Nome

Andy Lusk and Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.