Troopers investigating 2 potential homicides in Hooper Bay

A flyer circulating on social media shows Abigail Olson (left) and Novely Rivers (right). Their bodies were discovered in a Hooper Bay residence on Oct. 2. (Kaitlyn Pequeño)

Alaska State Troopers are investigating two potential homicides in the coastal village of Hooper Bay after two 18-year-old women were found dead in a residence there on Wednesday.

Troopers said that they received a call around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday that Novely Rivers and Abigail Olson had been found deceased. The deaths are being investigated as homicides based on “evidence at the scene,” according to an online trooper report.

Both bodies have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy, and the families have been notified.

Troopers had announced no arrests in the case by Thursday afternoon. According to their report, 10 troopers from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation and around Western Alaska are in Hooper Bay assisting with the investigation.

Troopers are asking anyone with information who has not already spoken with them to call 907-543-2294. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through the AKTips phone app or at dps.alaska.gov/AST/Tips.

This is a developing news story and may be updated with additional information.