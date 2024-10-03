Troopers arrest person of interest in Seward shooting case

A manhunt ended Monday on the Kenai Peninsula after Alaska State Troopers detained a person of interest in a fatal shooting.
Troopers found and detained 55-year-old Danny Lowry Jr. after he escaped from officers in Seward last week.
Lowry had been held in connection to a shooting that killed 51-year-old Billie Cubley.
Preliminary findings from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation show Lowry was trying to take a gun away from Cubley after she threatened to shoot herself, according to a trooper dispatch.
The dispatch said several trooper SWAT teams and Kenai Peninsula law enforcement joined in the initial search, but were called off shortly afterwards.
Officers referred charges for fourth-degree escape to state prosecutors.