Troopers arrest person of interest in Seward shooting case

A manhunt ended Monday on the Kenai Peninsula after Alaska State Troopers detained a person of interest in a fatal shooting.

Alaska State Troopers have arrested Danny Lowry Jr., 55, in connection with Seward woman Billie Cubley’s fatal shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (From AST)

Troopers found and detained 55-year-old Danny Lowry Jr. after he escaped from officers in Seward last week.

Lowry had been held in connection to a shooting that killed 51-year-old Billie Cubley.

Preliminary findings from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation show Lowry was trying to take a gun away from Cubley after she threatened to shoot herself, according to a trooper dispatch .

The dispatch said several trooper SWAT teams and Kenai Peninsula law enforcement joined in the initial search, but were called off shortly afterwards.

Officers referred charges for fourth-degree escape to state prosecutors.