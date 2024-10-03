Hilcorp again eyes Interior Alaska for oil exploration

The Yukon Flats National Wildlife Refuge is seen from the air on Sept. 1, 2006. Hilcorp on Sept. 19, 2024, applied to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources to install water level gauges nearby in Birch Creek. (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service photo)

Oil and gas company Hilcorp appears to be moving toward new oil and gas exploration work in Alaska’s Interior, according to public documents released by state land managers.

Hilcorp on Sept. 19 applied to the Alaska Department of Natural Resources to install water level gauges in Birch Creek, not far from the Yukon River, “in support of oil and gas operations.”

Hilcorp has previously explored in the area in a partnership with Doyon, the Native-owned regional corporation for Interior Alaska.

The original agreement covered exploration of 1.6 million acres; just 3% of that area was selected by Hilcorp for further exploration this year, Doyon says on an informational web page.

“Plans for specific activities for the remainder of 2024 and 2025 are still in progress, but Hilcorp and Doyon will continue providing regular status updates to leaders in the region,” the page says.

The area is relatively close to the trans-Alaska pipeline, but it’s also near the Yukon Flats National Wildlife Refuge, which could complicate any plans for development.

