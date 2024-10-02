Juneau’s Ship Free Saturdays proposition sinking in preliminary election results

People wave signs near Egan Drive on Election Day on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

The outcome of whether or not Juneau should ban all large cruise ships on Saturdays starting next year is still up in the air after election officials shared preliminary results Tuesday night.

But so far, more residents are voting against it than for it.

According to the results shared by the city, 3,873 people voted no on Proposition 2 while 2,586 people voted yes — a 1,287-vote difference. But the tally on Tuesday only includes ballots that were mailed in or dropped off before Election Day. That means there could be thousands of votes left to be counted.

Advocates for the Ship Free Saturdays proposition say Juneau residents want a break from the rapid growth of tourism in recent years, while opponents say it would hurt local businesses that rely on it. If passed, Juneau’s municipal attorney says a cascade of legal and logistical barriers could ensue.

Most voters seem to be in favor of two other propositions on the ballot this year. One is a public safety bond that asks to borrow $12.7 million to replace the radio system used by first responders, and the other is a wastewater bond that asks to borrow $10 million to replace critical infrastructure at the Juneau Douglas Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The public safety bond holds a 1,304-vote margin in favor of it passing and the wastewater bond holds a 2,198-vote margin.

Incumbent Beth Weldon is leading in the race for mayor this election. Right now, she outpaces competitor Angela Rodell by 1,283 votes. If re-elected, it would be Weldon’s third three-year term as mayor.

Assembly District 1 candidate Neil Steininger steadily leads over competitor Connor Ulmer for the seat with a 1,621-vote margin. The candidate who wins the race will replace outgoing Assembly member ‘Waahlaal Gidaag Barbara Blake.

For District 2, candidate Maureen Hall leads in the race over the four other candidates in the running. She has 2,172 votes and is followed by Nano Brooks with 1,770 votes and Emily Mesch with 781 votes. The winner will replace Michelle Hale.

The three incumbent candidates for three Juneau School Board seats hold steady leads over the three other candidates in the running. Elizabeth Siddon leads with the most votes, followed by Will Muldoon and Amber Frommherz.

Two petitions attempting to recall School Board President Deedie Sorensen and Vice President Emil Mackey don’t appear to be favored by voters. The results show that 4,091 residents voted against recalling Sorensen verses 2,062 in favor, and 3,982 against recalling Mackey verses 2,175 in favor.

Voter turnout as of Tuesday’s results was 23%.

The results shared Tuesday night are subject to change — more updated preliminary results will be shared by the city in the next week. Results won’t be certified by election officials until Oct. 15.

Find the latest election news at ktoo.org/elections.