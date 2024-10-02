Anchorage musician accused of sexually abusing minor may have had more victims, police say

Marcus Mewborn (Anchorage Police Department)

Anchorage police have arrested a local musician accused of sexually abusing a minor about two years ago. He may have additional victims, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

Marcus Mewborn, 29, was charged last week with two counts of sexual abuse of a minor, plus one count each of unlawful exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography, according to a police statement.

Police say the charges follow a months-long investigation by the department’s Crimes Against Children Unit. An indictment against Mewborn, handed down by a grand jury Thursday, said the alleged abuse involved a teenage girl and occurred from August 2022 to March 2023.

“Mewborn worked as a rapper and DJ where he had access to teenage girls,” police said in the statement. “Detectives are concerned there may be more victims.”

Mewborn’s stage name was “DJ Marco,” and some people knew him as “Mac,” according to police spokeswoman Renee Oistad.

“Initial indications are that he was primarily doing temp work and was working as a DJ on the side,” Oistad said.

Mewborn is being held at the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

Police ask people who believe they were victimized by Mewborn to contact Detective Daniel Koch at 907-786-2477 or Daniel.Koch@anchorageak.gov.