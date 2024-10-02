An interview with former host Dr. Thad Woodard | Line One

By
Madilyn Rose, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage and Dr. Anne Zink
-
Dr. Thad Woodard joined Dr. Anne Zink for an interview on Friday, September 13, to discuss his time hosting Line One: Your Health Connection. (Valerie Lake/Alaska Public Media)

Dr. Anne Zink’s first episode of Line One features interviews with current and former hosts, and includes clips of a pre-recorded interview with longtime host of the show Dr. Thad Woodard. You can listen to the full interview with Dr. Woodard here.

HOST: Dr. Anne Zink

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Thad Woodard – Longtime former host of Line One: Your Health Connection

Didn’t hear the live show? Listen here.

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

Madi Rose

Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her atmrose@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Madilynhere.

