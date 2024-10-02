Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a small shop
The former location of Gator Guns in Kenai. (Riley Board/KDLL)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A defendant gets a new trial as part of the fallout from a federal judge’s misconduct. Plus, opponents of a mine near Tok speak out after an ore hauling truck is involved in a fatal accident. And, a shocking bear encounter caught on camera delays the start of fat bear week.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Eric Stone in Juneau
Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai
Hunter Morrison in Soldotna
Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him attrockey@alaskapublic.orgor 907-550-8487. Read more about Timhere

Previous articleAlaska judge’s sexualized relationship with prosecutor leads to new trial for cyberstalking defendant

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR