Anchorage officer’s fatal shooting of teenager was ‘legally justified,’ state says

Anchorage police body camera footage shows Easter Leafa, 16, holding a knife (circled in red) as officers approach her. (Office of Special Prosecutions)

State prosecutors will not be bringing charges against an Anchorage police officer who shot and killed a teenager in August.

In a brief statement Monday, officials with the state Office of Special Prosecutions wrote that officer Alexander Roman was legally justified in fatally shooting 16-year-old Easter Leafa. Roman was one of the officers who went to Leafa’s home on Aug. 13 after a family member called 911 and said Leafa was threatening others with a knife. Her family has said they never expected police to respond and shoot Leafa. Her death has drawn widespread community outrage.

Soon after Leafa’s killing, Anchorage Mayor Suzanne LaFrance announced a series of reforms to the police department, including the creation of a citizen police review board, a review of the training officers undergo during the police academy and a review of the last 15 years of police shootings. Plus, she said, a third party will conduct an internal review of the shooting instead of the police department doing the review itself.

Leafa is among eight people shot by Anchorage police this year — five of them died and three were wounded.

The Anchorage Police Department released the body camera footage of the shooting of Leafa soon after the state cleared the officer.

