A deep dive into fungi facts and mushroom magic | Hometown, Alaska

This week on Hometown, Alaska we’re diving deep into the fascinating world of fungi! From foraging wild mushrooms in Alaska’s untamed wilderness to cultivating them right here in the Anchorage—we explore the magic of mushrooms with a local expert from Far North Fungi, Gabe DeGange. He gives host Kim Sherry mushroom cooking tips, discusses health benefits and lays out other helpful fungi facts.
Kim Sherry is a 4th generation Alaskan, who grew up in the small town of King Salmon. Sheis an artist who currently specializes in pet portraits, but has also written and illustrated two children's books. Coming from a family of subsistence hunters and fishers, Sherry is an avid gardener who has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and a reverence for the wildlife that sustained their community.