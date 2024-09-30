A deep dive into fungi facts and mushroom magic | Hometown, Alaska

By
Kim Sherry
-
A variety of mushrooms.
A variety of mushrooms cultivated by Far North Fungi. (Far North Fungi)
A man and a woman pose in a radio studio with a basket of mushrooms.
Hometown, Alaska host Kim Sherry recently spoke with Far North Fungi co-owner Gabe DeGange about mushrooms in Alaska. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

This week on Hometown, Alaska we’re diving deep into the fascinating world of fungi! From foraging wild mushrooms in Alaska’s untamed wilderness to cultivating them right here in the Anchorage—we explore the magic of mushrooms with a local expert from Far North Fungi, Gabe DeGange. He gives host Kim Sherry mushroom cooking tips, discusses health benefits and lays out other helpful fungi facts.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Gabe DeGange, co-owner, Far North Fungi

LINKS:
Far North Fungi website
US Forest Service: Mushrooms of the National Forests in Alaska
iNaturalist: Mushrooms of the National Forests in Alaska

Pink oyster mushroom.
Pink Oyster mushroom. (Far North Fungi)
Shiitake mushroom
Shiitake mushroom. (Far North Fungi)

Kim Sherry is a 4th generation Alaskan, who grew up in the small town of King Salmon. Sheis an artist who currently specializes in pet portraits, but has also written and illustrated two children's books. Coming from a family of subsistence hunters and fishers, Sherry is an avid gardener who has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and a reverence for the wildlife that sustained their community.

