2024 Alaska Writers and Illustrators Conference this weekend | State of Art

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
Two women sit in a radio studio.
Alaska Writers Guild board members Laura Carpenter and Brooke Hartman recently stopped by Alaska Public Media to discuss the upcoming writers and illustrators conference. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)
2024 Alaska Writers and Illustrators Conference poster art by Emmeline Forrestal. (Alaska Writers Guild)

The 2024 Alaska Writers and Illustrators Conference will be held on Saturday, October 5 at UAA, with an optional day on Friday, October 4. The conference will include workshops, speakers and critique sessions and is geared toward writers and illustrators in any stage of their career. 

We’re joined by Alaska Writers Guild board members Laura Carpenter and Brooke Hartman. They tell us about what to expect for the conference and the benefits of getting out and meeting others on the same journey.

LINKS:
Conference info
Alaska Writers Guild

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

