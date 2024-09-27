New chamber music organization combines indigenous perspectives, multi-media and education | State of Art

Campers strike a pose at a recent Alaska Resounding youth camp. (Alaska Resouding)

Alaska Resounding was created with the purpose of spreading the love of chamber music throughout the state and presenting it in unique ways that connect to the audience.

Founder Miriam Ward grew up in Fairbanks and had a lot of opportunities to play and perform classical music as a kid. She left the state at 18 to pursue an accomplished music career and is back in Alaska teaching at UAA. She wants to show people what the possibilities of chamber music can be and reimagine what performances look like.

Alaska Resounding’s first concert will take place Sunday, September 29th at 4 p.m. at the Anchorage Museum. “Alaskan Landscapes” will feature Tlingit Athabascan artist Crystal Worl creating live, visual works to music reflecting Alaska and the Arctic.

Ward has plans to expand the performance series and collaborate with indigenous artists across Alaska, ideally in ways that connect to their communities and place.



While Alaska Resounding will be organizing multidisciplinary performances, they also have an eye on outreach and education. Along with coaching students, visiting schools and teaching master classes, the organization works with the Highland Mountain Correctional Center’s women’s orchestra.



We’re joined by Ward who tells us how the upcoming concert wont be your grandparents’ classical concert, how she spreads the gospel of chamber music and what to expect in the future.

