Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 27, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
several Alaska Airlines planes parked at airport gates
Alaska Airlines planes shuffle around and park at various Seattle-Tacoma International Airport gates on Jan. 5, 2022. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska Tribal groups sue the federal agency that manages pollock fishing. Plus, Iditarod officials mourn the death of the race’s longtime veterinarian. And, a researcher aims to correct the record on how humans first arrived on the continent.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Casey Grove, Chris Klint, Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage
Margaret Sutherland in Dillingham
Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him attrockey@alaskapublic.orgor 907-550-8487. Read more about Timhere

Previous articleAnchorage police delay release of body camera footage of Easter Leafa’s killing

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR