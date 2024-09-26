‘Person of interest’ sought after Seward woman dies from gunshot wound

An Alaska State Troopers vehicle. (Elyssa Loughlin/KYUK)

Alaska State Troopers are seeking a man involved in a Seward woman’s fatal shooting early Wednesday, after they say he escaped first responders who detained him.

According to an online trooper dispatch, troopers and Seward police responded a report that Billie Cubley, 51, had been shot near Balmat Street and Old Nash Road at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found Cubley shot in the abdomen and provided first aid, but she was declared dead at a local hospital.

Alaska State Troopers are seeking Danny Lowry Jr., 55, in connection with Seward woman Billie Cubley’s fatal shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (From AST)

Troopers say one of two men detained in the shooting, Danny Lowry Jr., 55, fled from officers. According to the dispatch, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation determined Lowry was trying to take away the gun from Cubley after she threatened to shoot herself.

Lowry was first described as a “person of interest” in the case, but troopers have sought an arrest warrant for him on a fourth-degree escape charge.

In an email, troopers said they released the other detained man.

An ensuing manhunt for Lowry involved several trooper SWAT teams and Kenai Peninsula law enforcement.

Troopers suspended their search Wednesday afternoon, but local law enforcement continues to search for Lowry. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket.

Anyone with information about Lowry’s location can call troopers at 907-262-4453.