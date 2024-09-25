Woman in critical condition after struck by pickup in Anchorage

An Anchorage Police Department vehicle, photographed in Downtown Anchorage on Thursday, August 10, 2023. (Dev Hardikar/Alaska Public Media)

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a pickup truck in Anchorage Tuesday afternoon.

Anchorage police say the woman was crossing Benson Boulevard near Dawson Street around 3:45 p.m. when she was struck by a truck heading eastbound. She was brought to a hospital with what officials described as “life-threatening injuries.”

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and no charges have been filed.

The collision occurs in a year when 13 pedestrians have been killed by vehicles in Anchorage, including six deaths in September. This month has had the highest number of fatal pedestrian-vehicle collisions in over a decade, according to city traffic data.

In response, the Anchorage Assembly unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday night calling on state and city leaders to install more lights, as part of the federal Highway Safety Improvement Program. They also ask that speed limits be reduced in certain areas and that public safety officials increase enforcement of traffic violations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.