Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Valdez struggles with a lack of childcare, as other Alaska cities see similar shortages. Plus, health care providers deliver immunizations for RSV in Western Alaska. And, high school students in Bethel use a magnet to retrieve hidden treasures from the river.
Reports tonight from:
Evan Erickson and Sage Smiley in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai
Hunter Morrison in Soldotna
Eric Stone in Valdez
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.