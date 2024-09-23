Local band SunDog has big things in store for fall | State of Art

SunDog’s Abi Sparkman, Deven Lind and Philip Giannulis. (Courtesy of SunDog)

Abi Sparkman is the lead singer and guitarist for local rock trio SunDog. She recently stopped by Alaska Public Media to talk about what’s coming up for the band. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

Local rock trio SunDog got their start in high school out in Chugiak, but have been taking the Anchorage music scene by storm for the better part of a decade. Blending grunge, psychedelic, classic rock and pop, the band has put in the work to make themselves a staple of the local music ecosystem. They have a new album coming out with a release show at Bear Tooth for First Tap on September 27th. They’ll also be wrapping up the year with a West Coast tour and a music festival in Iceland.



We’re joined by SunDog’s lead singer and guitarist Abi Sparkman. In this extended interview, she tells us about biting off more than she can chew and how the band rises to the occasion, how other local bands helped them succeed and their big fall schedule.

LINKS:

SunDog website

Facebook

Instagram

Youtube