Getting acquainted with our insect neighbors | Hometown, Alaska

This week we’re getting up close and personal with some of the smallest, but most important residents of Alaska—the insects! Whether they’re buzzing around in the midnight sun or helping to keep our wild spaces thriving, Alaska’s bugs have fascinating stories to tell. Host Kim Sherry is joined by entomologist Alex Wenninger to find out about the diverse species of insects in the state, how to plan your garden for bug success and citizen science projects.
HOST: Kim Sherry
GUEST: Alex Wenninger, Entomologist, University of Alaska Fairbanks, Cooperative Extension Services
LINKS:
UAF Cooperative Extension Service
State of Alaska epidemiology bulletin about ticks and tick-vectored diseases in AK
“Alaska beetles survive unearthly temperatures” – Ned Rozell
Alaska Integrated Pest Management program: weeds/insects submission portal
Alaska Bee Atlas
Submit-a-tick
iNaturalist – Non-Marine Arthropods of AK
iNaturalist – Alaska Lady Beetles
iNaturalist – Alaska Forest Health Observation