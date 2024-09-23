Getting acquainted with our insect neighbors | Hometown, Alaska

By
Kim Sherry
-
A woman stands outside with a bug capturing net.
University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Services entomologist Alex Wenninger working in the field. (Alex Wenninger)
Two women hold a display of insect specimens.
Hometown, Alaska host Kim Sherry holds a display of insect specimens with entomologist Alex Wenninger at the Alaska Public Media studio. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

This week we’re getting up close and personal with some of the smallest, but most important residents of Alaska—the insects! Whether they’re buzzing around in the midnight sun or helping to keep our wild spaces thriving, Alaska’s bugs have fascinating stories to tell. Host Kim Sherry is joined by entomologist Alex Wenninger to find out about the diverse species of insects in the state, how to plan your garden for bug success and citizen science projects.

HOST: Kim Sherry

GUEST: Alex Wenninger, Entomologist, University of Alaska Fairbanks, Cooperative Extension Services

LINKS:
UAF Cooperative Extension Service
State of Alaska epidemiology bulletin about ticks and tick-vectored diseases in AK
“Alaska beetles survive unearthly temperatures” – Ned Rozell
Alaska Integrated Pest Management program: weeds/insects submission portal
Alaska Bee Atlas
Submit-a-tick
iNaturalist – Non-Marine Arthropods of AK
iNaturalist – Alaska Lady Beetles
iNaturalist – Alaska Forest Health Observation

A wasp sits on top of a yarrow flower.
A male Cerceris wasp pollinating yarrow. (Alex Wenniger)
Entomologist Alex Wenninger working in the field. (Alex Wenninger)
A bee sits on a willow.
A mining bee on a willow. (Alex Wenninger)
Upis ceramboides, the roughened darkling beetle, has a high cold tolerance. (Alex Wenninger)

Kim Sherry is a 4th generation Alaskan, who grew up in the small town of King Salmon. Sheis an artist who currently specializes in pet portraits, but has also written and illustrated two children's books. Coming from a family of subsistence hunters and fishers, Sherry is an avid gardener who has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and a reverence for the wildlife that sustained their community.

Previous articleWhat would a statewide hand-count election look like in Alaska?
Next articleThis September is the deadliest month for pedestrians in Anchorage in over a decade

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR