Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 23, 2024

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A Sitka internet outage leads experts to consider solutions more broadly. Plus, a contractor cleans hundreds of gallons of fuel dumped by a fighter jet near Salcha. And, a Maori man highlights Indigenous knowledge at a tribal climate conference.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Ben Townsend in Nome

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.