Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 23, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Men take an oath on the docks in Petersburg.
Alaska Coast Guard Auxiliary Commodore Marion Parrish swears Petersburg resident Derek Lopez into the community’s new flotilla. (Photo by Shelby Herbert/KFSK)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A Sitka internet outage leads experts to consider solutions more broadly. Plus, a contractor cleans hundreds of gallons of fuel dumped by a fighter jet near Salcha. And, a Maori man highlights Indigenous knowledge at a tribal climate conference.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Rhonda McBride and Ava White in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Ben Townsend in Nome
Shelby Herbert in Petersburg
Rob Woolsey in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

