How can Anchorage Police improve accountability and community trust? | Alaska Insight

The job of law enforcement officers isn’t an easy one. Police are often dealing with people in crisis, who may be a threat to themselves or others. Decisions about how to best control a situation are sometimes made in seconds in dangerous settings. However, since May, Anchorage Police have shot seven people, killing four, and in the wake of these shootings, some community members are calling for reforms and accountability.

Host Lori Townsend is joined by Anchorage Police Chief Sean Case and Alaska Black Caucus Justice Committee Co-chair Curt Richner, to discuss the response to these shootings on this Alaska Insight.

