How are you spending your 2024 PFD? We want to hear from you.

The State of Alaska’s PFD and Child Affairs Office is located in downtown Anchorage and pictured here on August 31, 2022. (Valerie Kern/ Alaska Public Media)

The 2024 Permanent Fund dividend will drop into Alaskans’ bank accounts next month.

Some residents choose to save it, others splurge. We want to know: What do you plan to do with your check this year?

Your input will inform our reporting on how Alaskans spend or save their annual dividend as the economy changes.

If you’ve got a plan for your PFD, please email reporter Ava White at awhite@alaskapublic.org. You can also fill out the form below. We won’t publish any of your responses without your explicit permission.

Loading…