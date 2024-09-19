Outdoor recreation at the Alaska State Fair | Outdoor Explorer

The Alaska State Fair in Palmer draws thousands of people each year to the Matanuska-Susitna Valley for food, rides, craft booths and – of course – the farm exhibits. It’s also a top spot for community connection. But can the State Fair also be a place for Alaskans to connect with outdoor recreation?
In this episode hear host Amy Bushatz explore that question while on location at the fair as she attends events ranging from the annual directors’ reception to the great pumpkin weigh-off, with special guest appearances by fair historians, outdoor enthusiasts, pumpkin growers and cabbage fairies.
HOST: Amy Bushatz
GUESTS: Jeff Curtis, Alaska State Fair CEO Talis Colberg, former Alaska Attorney General Burl Dickman, Alaska Department of Fish and Game Ken Baylock, giant pumpkin master of ceremonies Silas and Seth Dinkel, giant pumpkin competitors Kierre Childers, cabbage fairy Ailis Vann, cabbage fairy Nick Hanson, Alaska Ninja Warrior Megan Justus, Skee tawk manager Jessi Morse, Alaska Division of Forestry
Amy Bushatz is an experienced journalist based in Palmer, Alaska. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, she and her family moved to Palmer sight-unseen from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to pursue a consistent, outdoor-focused lifestyle after her husband left active duty Army service.
Since moving to Palmer, Amy has built a lifestyle and expertise around spending time outdoors as she connects with outdoor-minded Alaskans while writing and podcasting about local news and outdoor issues. An ultrarunner and ridge running enthusiast, Amy can often be found exploring public lands around the Valley, road running on local bike paths, snowboarding at Skeetawk, cross-country skiing in Hatcher Pass, ice skating (poorly) on Mat-Su lakes, paddleboarding or kayaking with her family, and camping out of her ugly van.