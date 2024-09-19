Outdoor recreation at the Alaska State Fair | Outdoor Explorer

Women in costume stand behind a giant pumpkin.
The Cabbage Fairies wear their pumpkin flair with the winning pumpkin at the 2024 Alaska State Fair. (Amy Bushatz/Alaska Public Media)

The Alaska State Fair in Palmer draws thousands of people each year to the Matanuska-Susitna Valley for food, rides, craft booths and – of course – the farm exhibits. It’s also a top spot for community connection. But can the State Fair also be a place for Alaskans to connect with outdoor recreation?

In this episode hear host Amy Bushatz explore that question while on location at the fair as she attends events ranging from the annual directors’ reception to the great pumpkin weigh-off, with special guest appearances by fair historians, outdoor enthusiasts, pumpkin growers and cabbage fairies. 

HOST: Amy Bushatz

GUESTS:
Jeff Curtis, Alaska State Fair CEO
Talis Colberg, former Alaska Attorney General
Burl Dickman, Alaska Department of Fish and Game
Ken Baylock, giant pumpkin master of ceremonies
Silas and Seth Dinkel, giant pumpkin competitors
Kierre Childers, cabbage fairy
Ailis Vann, cabbage fairy
Nick Hanson, Alaska Ninja Warrior
Megan Justus, Skee tawk manager
Jessi Morse, Alaska Division of Forestry

LINKS:
Alaska State Fair
Talis Colberg’s work on Alaska State Fair history
Alaska State Fair pumpkin weigh-off

Amy Bushatz

Amy Bushatz is an experienced journalist based in Palmer, Alaska. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, she and her family moved to Palmer sight-unseen from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to pursue a consistent, outdoor-focused lifestyle after her husband left active duty Army service.

Since moving to Palmer, Amy has built a lifestyle and expertise around spending time outdoors as she connects with outdoor-minded Alaskans while writing and podcasting about local news and outdoor issues. An ultrarunner and ridge running enthusiast, Amy can often be found exploring public lands around the Valley, road running on local bike paths, snowboarding at Skeetawk, cross-country skiing in Hatcher Pass, ice skating (poorly) on Mat-Su lakes, paddleboarding or kayaking with her family, and camping out of her ugly van.

You can hear Humans Outside, her podcast about building an outdoor-centric lifestyle wherever you get your podcasts, read her reporting at the Anchorage Daily News, or follow her valley-based nonprofit news project Mat-Su Sentinel at MatSuSentinel.com.

