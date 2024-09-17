Police accountability and community trust | Talk of Alaska

Police officers are tasked with keeping order in our communities and ensuring residents and visitors engage in lawful conduct. It can be a difficult job where decisions sometimes need to be made in seconds, especially when people are at risk, in crisis and threatening themselves or others. After Anchorage police officers shot and killed four people in Anchorage over the last few months, some Alaskans are calling for change. Law enforcement officials, attorneys, and community advocates answer questions about use of force and how cases are investigated on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Chief Sean Case – Anchorage Police Department
  • Deputy Attorney General John Skidmore – Alaska Department of Law
  • Rich Curtner – Retired Federal Defender, Co-Chair, Alaska Black Caucus Justice Committee

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

