Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Congress discusses national security amid increased Russian presence off Alaska’s coast. Plus, the federal government is withholding millions in education funding from the state. And, after nearly 150 years, Unalaska residents welcome an honored guest.
Reports tonight from:
Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai
Ben Townsend in Nome
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.