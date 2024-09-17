Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A United States ship and Russian ship in the ocean.
The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) encountered and shadowed four Russian Federation Navy (RFN) vessels 57 miles northwest of Point Hope. Stratton patrolled under Operation Frontier Sentinel, a Coast Guard operation designed to meet presence with presence when strategic competitors operate in and around U.S. waters. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congress discusses national security amid increased Russian presence off Alaska’s coast. Plus, the federal government is withholding millions in education funding from the state. And, after nearly 150 years, Unalaska residents welcome an honored guest.

Reports tonight from:

Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai
Ben Townsend in Nome
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media.

