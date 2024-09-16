Exploring the Alaska Zoo | Hometown, Alaska

Join host Kim Sherry on a tour of the Alaska Zoo with Education Director Rich Capitan. On the walking tour, we hear the sounds, smell the scents and talk about the zoo’s animal residents. We hear about the unique history of how our zoo got started and learn some interesting facts about the local fauna that we share this great state with.
Kim Sherry is a 4th generation Alaskan, who grew up in the small town of King Salmon. Sheis an artist who currently specializes in pet portraits, but has also written and illustrated two children's books. Coming from a family of subsistence hunters and fishers, Sherry is an avid gardener who has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and a reverence for the wildlife that sustained their community.