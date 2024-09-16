Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 16, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
KUAC File Photo NORAD detected and tracked the flight of two Russian Ilyushin Il-38 Dolphins through the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone Sunday. (KUAC)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A string of plane crashes leaves seven dead over the weekend. Plus, unsubstantiated threats posted to social media disrupt two Alaska high schools. And, a Kenai Peninsula salmon derby reinvests in salmon habitat restoration.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Jamie Diep in Homer
Anna Canny in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Davis Hovey in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him attrockey@alaskapublic.orgor 907-550-8487. Read more about Timhere

