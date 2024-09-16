Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 16, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
A string of plane crashes leaves seven dead over the weekend. Plus, unsubstantiated threats posted to social media disrupt two Alaska high schools. And, a Kenai Peninsula salmon derby reinvests in salmon habitat restoration.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove and Tim Rockey in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Jamie Diep in Homer
Anna Canny in Juneau
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.