Alaska News Nightly: Monday, September 16, 2024

KUAC File Photo NORAD detected and tracked the flight of two Russian Ilyushin Il-38 Dolphins through the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone Sunday. (KUAC)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A string of plane crashes leaves seven dead over the weekend. Plus, unsubstantiated threats posted to social media disrupt two Alaska high schools. And, a Kenai Peninsula salmon derby reinvests in salmon habitat restoration.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Jamie Diep in Homer

Anna Canny in Juneau

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.