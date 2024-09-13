Voters share their top priorities ahead of November | Alaska Insight

By
Madilyn Rose, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-

Alaska’s November election is quickly approaching, and as it does, Alaska Public Media is engaging with voters across the state to hear about the issues that matter to them.

In this episode of Alaska Insight, host Lori Townsend is joined by Alaska Public Media reporters, Liz Ruskin and Eric Stone, to discuss their statewide project to hear directly from Alaskans about their top priorities for this election.

Related:

This Week’s Headlines:

Madi Rose

Madilyn Rose is the program producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her atmrose@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Madilynhere.

Previous articleThe Jephries go darker on new album | State of Art
Next articleAlaska News Nightly: Friday, September 13, 2024

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR