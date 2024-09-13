The Jephries go darker on new album | State of Art

Anchorage band The Jephries stopped by Alaska Public Media to talk about their new album. (Left to right) Guitarist Sid Conklin, bassist Jay Straw and drummer Logan Rooney. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

Meet the Jephries, a local trio that has been firmly establishing themselves in the Anchorage music scene for over a decade. They blend rock and roll with other genres that can break your heart or get you dancing. Their newest album “Charge it to the Game” came out last month and was more of a drawn out process than their previous work due to life, global pandemics and a new kid. The resulting album came out a bit darker sounding, but still feels like the fun-loving band, with guitarist Sid Conklin’s raspy voice and soulful leads, bassist Jay Straw’s technical prowess and drummer Logan Rooney keeping everything tight whether he’s bashing toms or tapping cymbals.



The band joins us to talk about the new album, highs and lows of touring and what keeps them going after more than a decade of putting in the work.

