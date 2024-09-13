Eagle River, Mat-Su resident weigh in on their election priorities

By
Matthew Faubion, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
As we approach this fall’s election, Alaska Public Media is striving to learn what’s on voters’ minds. It’s a project we call “The View From Here.”

To kick off the project, Alaska Public Media multimedia journalist Matt Faubion teamed up with reporters Liz Ruskin and Eric Stone for a road trip through Eagle River, Palmer, and Wasilla, to hear voters talk about the issues that matter to them. Here’s what we heard.
a portrait of a man outside

Matt Faubion is a multimedia journalist at Alaska Public Media. Reach him atmfaubion@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Matthere.

Previous articleAlaska’s U.S. Attorney under scrutiny in disgraced federal judge’s sex scandal
Next articleGovernor vetoes bill requiring insurance to provide a year of birth control

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR