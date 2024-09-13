Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 13, 2024

Joshua Kindred is a nominee for U.S. District Court in Alaska. Image from Senate Judiciary Committee video.

Alaska’s U.S. Attorney is under scrutiny after a judge’s sexualized relationships with prosecutors. Plus, a massive graphite mine could open near Nome, if the permitting goes through. And, a summer science camp in Petersburg teaches students about the natural world.

Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Ben Townsend in Nome

Olivia Schmidt in Petersburg

Katherine Rose in Sitka

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.