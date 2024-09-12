Bodies recovered in boat capsize near Akiak

The Kuskokwim River near Akiak (Gabby Salgado/KYUK)

The bodies of both men missing after a boat capsized on the Kuskokwim River near Akiak in late July have been recovered, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Another passenger who was on the boat survived the July 27 incident, and was found clinging to the riverbank in a shortcut slough just below Akiak the same evening.

Troopers say the first body found, that of 28-year-old Tuluksak resident David Alexie Jr., was recovered on Aug. 8 by a passing boater just below Akiak.

Troopers received a report from Bethel Search and Rescue of a body found in the river somewhere below Akiachak on Aug. 28. The body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office and later positively identified as 31-year-old Robert Lott of Akiak.

Search and rescue crews from Akiak, Akiachak, Bethel, Kwethluk, and Tuluksak spent weeks combing the area following the capsize.

Troopers said that next of kin for Alexie and Lott have been notified.