Alaska Public Media is shaking up its election coverage with a project we’re calling ‘The View From Here’

Alaska Public Media reporters Eric Stone and Liz Ruskin stand outside the Homer post office, one of many stops where we asked dozens of voters for their thoughts. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

As we approach this fall’s election, Alaska Public Media is striving to learn what’s on voters’ minds. It’s a project we call “The View From Here.” We kicked it off with a road trip across Southcentral Alaska, plus a couple of flights to visit communities off the road system.

Now, we’re asking for your help.

What are we doing?

We’re asking folks a few questions:

What issues are most important to you and your community? What do you want politicians to talk about as they compete for your vote — what would get you excited about voting for someone? Does your community feel more polarized or divided than it has in years past? If so, what have you noticed? What do you want for the future of your community? What could your political leaders do to move toward that goal?

We’re interested in what you think of every level of government — federal, state, local, every bit.

Want to share your thoughts? Keep reading — there are instructions at the bottom about how to send in your own answers to our questions. We hope to hear from you.

Why are we doing this?

We’re flipping the script on our election coverage to better reflect the Alaskans that make our state great. It’s a way of breaking out of our Anchorage- and Juneau-centric bubbles to get us in touch with what’s on Alaskans’ minds.

Often, election coverage focuses on who’s ahead, what politicians are saying, who’s raising more money, etc. We’ll do those stories, but we also want to find out what Alaskans want from their candidates.

Where have we gone?

So far, Alaska Public Media reporters Liz Ruskin and Eric Stone have visited 10 communities:

Eagle River

Wasilla

Palmer

Valdez

Soldotna

Kenai

Ninilchik

Anchor Point

Homer

Kotzebue

And, coming soon: King Cove

In each community, we’re spending time at post offices, coffee shops and community gathering places, holding up microphones and asking people if they’re willing to talk politics with us. You’d be surprised at how many people have said yes.

And now, we’re widening our net. No matter where you are in Alaska, we want to hear from you.

How can I share my thoughts?

Email us! Send us your answers to those four questions, along with your name, community of residence, age and occupation. And send us a selfie too!

Email news@alaskapublic.org with “The View From Here” in the subject line, or put your answers in the form below. We can’t wait to hear from you!