Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Anchorage residents share concerns about interactions with police after a string of shootings. Plus, rural librarians cheer the state’s decision to restore funding for a crucial grant. And, a mental health professional thinks the internet outage in Sitka might be a good thing.
Reports tonight from:
Jeremy Hsieh and Madilyn Rose in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Jamie Diep in Homer
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.