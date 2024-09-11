Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, September 11, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
a library
Delta Junction Community Library Director Tiki Levinson reads a Cat in the Hat book to kids during a recent Storytime, one of the library’s most popular programs. (Courtesy Shona Hilton/Delta Community Library)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage residents share concerns about interactions with police after a string of shootings. Plus, rural librarians cheer the state’s decision to restore funding for a crucial grant. And, a mental health professional thinks the internet outage in Sitka might be a good thing.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh and Madilyn Rose in Anchorage
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Jamie Diep in Homer
Clarise Larson in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him attrockey@alaskapublic.orgor 907-550-8487. Read more about Timhere

