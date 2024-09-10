Anchorage Festival of Music’s ‘Dragons and Dungeons’ concerts this weekend | State of Art

(Courtesy of Anchorage Festival of Music)

Anchorage Festival of Music’s 2024 season is all about dragons. It’s the year of the dragon on the Chinese calendar and it’s also the 50th anniversary of the role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons. This weekend, AFM will be performing two concerts titled “Dragons and Dungeons.” The events will take place at a private residence on Saturday and Sunday, September 14 and 15. The musicians will be playing on period instruments and special guests include vocalist Victoria Fraser and harpsichordist Jonathan Salzedo. We’re joined by AFM artistic Director Laura Koenig and Salzedo to find out more about what to expect from the baroque, dragon-themed concerts and learn about the history of harpsichords and what makes the instrument unique.





