Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Students walk through the halls during a passing period at Wendler Middle School on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 (Tim Rockey / Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Two State Troopers appear in Kenai court after being charged with assault for violently arresting the wrong man. Plus, some Anchorage parents are thrilled about cell phone bans at a growing number of schools. And, Alaska Sea Life Center staff release four harbor seals into Cook Inlet.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Anna Canny in Juneau

Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Ben Townsend in Nome

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.