3 pedestrians struck and killed in Anchorage in just over 24 hours

A police vehicle’s emergency lights flash blue and red. (Valerie Lake/Alaska Public Media)

Police say the Seward Highway has reopened after a woman was struck by a minivan and killed south of Potter Marsh.

She is the fourth person hit by a vehicle in the Anchorage area in two days. Three of the crashes were fatal.

Police say officers responded to the Seward Highway crash just after 6 a.m. A driver of a northbound Toyota Sienna minivan struck the woman at mile 108.5, near the Rainbow Trailhead, according to a police statement. Police say life-saving measures were performed, but medics ultimately declared the woman dead at the scene.

Later Monday morning, around 9:45 a.m., Anchorage police responded to another person hit by a vehicle.

An Anchorage school bus hit a woman at Spenard Road’s intersection with Minnesota Drive. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, police spokeswoman Renee Oistad said.

Anchorage School District spokesman MJ Thim said the school bus involved was not transporting students at the time. The district is cooperating with police.

The two collisions on Sunday both happened in East Anchorage.

Officers responded to the first of two morning collisions – on Muldoon Road, near East 6th Avenue – at about 12:30 a.m.

Police said the driver of a black Chevrolet pickup truck headed south on Muldoon struck a woman in the roadway who was not in a crosswalk. The woman was declared dead by medics.

About six hours later, police said an adult crossing DeBarr Road outside of a crosswalk just east of Bragaw Street was struck by a Dodge pickup headed west on DeBarr. The person was taken to a local hospital, but died there soon afterward.

Police say all three drivers in the fatal collisions remained at the crash sites and cooperated with police. No charges have been filed in any of them.

None of the victims have yet been named, as police notify their families.

Oistad said Monday she didn’t have additional details about the circumstances of any of the collisions.

The string of deaths comes during a deadly year for pedestrians in Anchorage, following three fatal hit-and-run collisions this spring in which three separate drivers were charged.