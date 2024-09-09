Alaska SeaLife Center releases 4 seals into Cook Inlet

Staff with the Alaska SeaLife Center release harbor seal pups into Cook Inlet on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 in Kenai, Alaska. (Ashlyn O’Hara/KDLL)

The Alaska SeaLife Center released four rehabilitated harbor seals into Cook Inlet near Kenai on Thursday. Staff say the seals are in good health and hope to continue monitoring their lives in the wild.

People waited to watch the seals’ release. (Ashlyn O’Hara/KDLL)



The seals were released on a blustery, gray day at the mouth of the Kenai River. While rain hammered the beach, people in rain jackets of all colors flanked a makeshift runway on the mud.

Savannah Costner is an animal care specialist with the Alaska SeaLife Center. She spent the summer nursing the seals back to health, and said it’s a big accomplishment to get the seals back in the water.

“When the doors open, if everyone could be very quiet,” she told the crowd. “They have not seen this amount of people ever. They’re going to be pretty overwhelmed.”

Costner then introduced the four seals. Traditionally, the SeaLife Center gives themed names to batches of animals being released. Last year, it was potatoes. This year, it’s peppers. Released were Pepperoncini, Zorro, Cayenne and Picosita.

A harbor seal makes its way into the water. (Ashlyn O’Hara/KDLL)

Pepperoncini was the fourth harbor seal rescued by the SeaLife Center this year. She was premature when rescued near Kenai, as evidenced by a fluffy white coat. Costner said harbor seals are supposed to lose that white coat while still in utero. Pepperoncini also arrived sick and required around the clock care that included special enrichment.

Pepperoncini was one of two seals wearing what Costner called a “backpack.” That’s a satellite tracker. When Pepperoncini and the antenna surface, Costner said the center will get a ping with her GPS coordinates.

A harbor seal pup waits to be released. (Ashlyn O’Hara/KDLL)

“So this is super exciting,” Costner said. “We’re really hoping to follow her progress out in the ocean and hopefully keep getting pings for a long time.”

After a few more instructions about keeping the seals safe came the moment everyone had been waiting for.

When the crates were opened, Pepperoncini took off. Her antenna bobbed as she hopped down the beach.

The others were slightly more timid. One takes its time leaving the crate, while another refused to leave entirely. After some coaxing and gentle prodding, though, all made their way down the beach. When all four seals had reached the water, the moderate hush over the crowd lifted as people celebrated.

Once in the water, some of the seals lingered near the shore, looking back at the colorful crowd on the beach.

Heather O’Malley lives in Kenai and says Thursday was her first time watching the SeaLife Center release seals back into the wild. She said her family spent time reading the seals’ biographies beforehand, so she feels like they know them. During the release, O’Malley said she was careful to get a good spot.

“We decided to stand at the end because I wanted to see them when they got into the water, you know?” O’Malley said. “And hearing them flop their fat little bodies down the sand until they made it so exciting.”

More information the four seals released Thursday can be found on the SeaLife Center’s website.