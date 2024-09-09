Akiak man charged with beating 7 sled dogs to death

Alaska State Trooper hat. (Alaska Public Media file photo)

An Akiak man has been charged with multiple animal cruelty felonies, after he allegedly beat seven dogs to death following a family dispute.

Charles Ivan, 23, faces charges of felony burglary, nine felony counts of cruelty to animals, and multiple misdemeanor theft-related counts, all stemming from an alleged dispute the night of Sept. 1.

In charging documents, troopers say that over the course of the dispute, which happened at multiple family residences, Ivan damaged electronics and stole tobacco and rolling papers.

Investigators say Ivan then walked to his father’s dog yard, removed nine sled dogs from their tethers, chained them by their necks and used a stick to beat them. A witness was able to intervene and save two of the nine dogs.

Court records show Ivan was arraigned Tuesday. He was held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel, with his bail set at $20,000.

His next court date is a representation hearing scheduled for Sept. 11 in Bethel court.