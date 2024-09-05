Looking back at some of our favorite episodes of the year | Outdoor Explorer

As Autumn descends upon Alaska, Outdoor Explorer is taking a moment to look back at the year so far. This week we’ll be taking a listen to some favorite segments of interviews conducted by our wonderful hosts, including chats with a champion cyclist from Homer, Alaska avalanche forecasters, and an elite outdoor runner. We also hear about the benefits of outdoor activities on mental health and how it can help heal from trauma.
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.