Looking back at some of our favorite episodes of the year | Outdoor Explorer

Kristen Faulkner is originally from Homer, Alaska and is a member of the U.S. Olympic track cycling team for this summer’s Paris games. (Courtesy of Kristen Faulkner)

As Autumn descends upon Alaska, Outdoor Explorer is taking a moment to look back at the year so far. This week we’ll be taking a listen to some favorite segments of interviews conducted by our wonderful hosts, including chats with a champion cyclist from Homer, Alaska avalanche forecasters, and an elite outdoor runner. We also hear about the benefits of outdoor activities on mental health and how it can help heal from trauma.