Looking back at some of our favorite episodes of the year | Outdoor Explorer

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
A woman spreads her arms as she finishes a bike race.
Kristen Faulkner is originally from Homer, Alaska and is a member of the U.S. Olympic track cycling team for this summer’s Paris games. (Courtesy of Kristen Faulkner)

As Autumn descends upon Alaska, Outdoor Explorer is taking a moment to look back at the year so far. This week we’ll be taking a listen to some favorite segments of interviews conducted by our wonderful hosts, including chats with a champion cyclist from Homer, Alaska avalanche forecasters, and an elite outdoor runner. We also hear about the benefits of outdoor activities on mental health and how it can help heal from trauma.

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

Previous articleACLU files injunction in lawsuit over Mat-Su schools bathroom policy
Next articleAlaska Democrats ask judge to remove imprisoned out-of-state U.S. House candidate from November ballot

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR