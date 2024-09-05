Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
A lack of new residents drives Alaska’s sustained trend of outmigration. Plus, the victim of last month’s fatal Ketchikan landslide is remembered as a dedicated community member. And, one man’s smashed-up demolition derby car shows people suffering from addiction that recovery is possible.
Reports tonight from:
Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage
Jamie Diep in Homer
Eric Stone in Juneau
Jack Darrell and Michael Fanelli in Ketchikan
Ashlyn O’Hara in Kenai
Anisa Vietze in Palmer
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.