Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 30, 2024

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A Police Officer in uniform gives a tour.
Lt. Marc Patzke gives a tour of an indoor gun range at the Anchorage Police Department Training Center on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

City officials work to solve the housing shortage in Valdez. Plus, Sen. Lisa Murkowski visits the site of Sunday’s fatal landslide in Ketchikan. And, an Alaska company releases a re-imagined version of the iconic bunny boot.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
Sage Smiley in Bethel
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Hannah Flor in Petersburg
Andy Lusk in Unalaska
Eric Stone in Valdez

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey.

a portrait of a man outside

