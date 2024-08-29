Come along as we look for and learn about loons | Outdoor Explorer

Tamara Zeller (left) and Maxine Franklin (right) prepare to survey the loon population on Rhein Lake in Nancy Lake State Recreation Area on July 9, 2024 (Amy Bushatz/Outdoor Explorer)

The songs and calls of birds on the lakes and waterways of Southcentral are a familiar and comforting soundtrack to summer, including the familiar loon. Just how well these species are fairing is said to be an excellent indicator of the air and water quality and nearby open space.

And that’s exactly why Maxine Franklin, a longtime parks employee, volunteer and loon enthusiast got a little worried when she noticed over the summer of 2023 that she hadn’t seen many loon chicks at Nancy Lake State Recreation Area where she was working. She flagged her concern to Tamara Zeller, a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist, and revitalized an effort to monitor the loon population there.

Tamara Zeller pulls fishing line from a collection point in Nancy Lake State Recreation Area on July 9, 2024 (Amy Bushatz/Outdoor Explorer)

In this episode of Outdoor Explorer you’ll learn all about loons in Southcentral, hear what the monitoring team is up to and go on a loon adventure with us at Nancy Lake.

Maxine Franklin spots a loon on Rhein Lake in Nancy Lake State Recreation Area on July 9, 2024 (Amy Bushatz/Outdoor Explorer)

HOST: Amy Bushatz



GUESTS:

Tamara Zeller, U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologist

Maxine Franklin, former state park employee and volunteer



LINKS:

Hear the different loon calls

U.S. Fish and Wildlife loon website

Lovealoon.org