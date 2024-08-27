Ketchikan authorities ask people to avoid area of fatal landslide as experts assess secondary slide risk

A deadly landslide in Ketchikan on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, seen on the Ketchikan Gateway Borough’s website. (Ketchikan Gateway Borough)

Last updated: 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 26

Officials in Ketchikan say some residents who were evacuated following Sunday’s landslide along the Third Avenue Bypass can return.

“Residents on First Ave may return to their homes, and First Ave is open to the public,” city and borough officials said in a news release. “The evacuation order remains in effect for homes on West Third Ave and Second Ave. from Austin Street to 1898 Second Ave. until further notice. Return to these areas will be based, by address, on recommendations of geologists.”

Power was restored to First Avenue homes between Austin Street and Tongass Avenue Monday afternoon, and officials say they anticipate restoring power to more homes from the 1700 block of Second Avenue to White Cliff Avenue later on Monday.

The landslide that crossed Ketchikan’s Third Avenue Bypass destroyed four homes in a relatively densely populated area Sunday afternoon, killing at least one person and injuring three more.

RELATED: Ketchikan residents describe a chaotic scene in the hours after fatal landslide

Local authorities identified the man who died as Sean Griffin, a senior maintenance technician with the city of Ketchikan who was clearing storm drains in the area when the landslide struck.

“It was his commitment to the community that caused him to respond to the call for assistance during his scheduled time off,” Ketchikan’s city and borough governments said in a joint statement. “Sean is remembered for his dedication, positive spirit, and unwavering devotion to his family, his friends, and to the community.”

Geologists assessed soil in the slide area and flew drones providing 3D and infrared measurements on Monday. The slide area was measured to be 1,100 feet long and 250 feet wide, covering approximately 550 vertical feet, the city and borough said.

Borough Mayor Rodney Dial told KRBD earlier on Monday that the geologists’ survey would determine when it’s safe for recovery efforts to begin.

“The concern, of course, is that once you have a major slide like this, at the very least, it has the capability of causing the ground on the immediate edges of that to become less stable,” Dial said Monday morning.

Geologists are evaluating a smaller landslide on Copper Ridge Lane “to determine the level of risk for that area,” officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily restricted flights over the area of the landslide for helicopters, float planes, private planes, and drones to allow state geologists to conduct drone assessments of the slide zone. Alaska Airlines flights will continue to operate, according to the borough.

School has been canceled through at least Wednesday. City facilities were set to reopen Tuesday, though the borough’s White Cliff Building, near the slide, will remain closed until further notice.

The slide led officials to evacuate roughly 60 homes, officials said Monday evening.

The city and borough asked evacuees who need to enter their homes to notify the Ketchikan Emergency Operations Center at (907) 228-2383 before returning to the area.

An emergency shelter at Ketchikan High School is staffed with medical personnel and fully stocked with food, bedding, necessities and has plenty of space available, authorities said. Local officials said 12 people stayed at the shelter Sunday night, and more had stopped by to access resources.

Road closures include:

Third Avenue from Library to Washington Street

1700 Block of Second Avenue/Water Street to Austin Street

White Cliff Avenue

The popular Rainbird Trail is also closed after a section was damaged in the slide.

Responding to what she described as “public concerns regarding the presence of cruise ships in port,” Ketchikan City Manager Delilah Walsh said the city’s downtown cruise ship docks were not threatened by the slide.

“Cruise lines were informed of the emergency, and at least one line opted to cancel shore excursions/tours. The decision to continue or suspend operations is ultimately up to individual companies, tour providers, and downtown businesses. If there is no health or safety issue, the City will not intervene into business decisions or impede commerce for our local businesses,” Walsh said in a social media message.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster for the landslide area Sunday night. People affected by the landslide may be eligible for assistance through the Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

The division’s State Individual Assistance and Temporary Housing programs are accepting applications from “survivors with damages or emergency expenses” related to the landslide, the city and borough said. Registration is available by phone at (844) 445-7131 or on the division’s website.

Additional updates will be provided on the borough’s website for landslide information, authorities said. Text alerts are available through Nixle by texting 99901 to 888-777.