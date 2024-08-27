Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Scientists are looking into the cause of Sunday’s deadly landslide in Ketchikan. Plus, voters in the Mat-Su share how they feel about the upcoming election. And, an academy in Anchorage teaches homeless youth how to live independently.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Ava White in Anchorage
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Hunter Morrison in Kenai
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Eric Stone in Palmer
Liz Ruskin in Wasilla
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.