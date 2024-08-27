Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 27, 2024

A woman waits for the rescue of her loved ones immediately after the Ketchikan landslide. (Jack Darrell/KRBD)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Scientists are looking into the cause of Sunday’s deadly landslide in Ketchikan. Plus, voters in the Mat-Su share how they feel about the upcoming election. And, an academy in Anchorage teaches homeless youth how to live independently.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Chris Klint and Ava White in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Eric Stone in Palmer

Liz Ruskin in Wasilla

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.