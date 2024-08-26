U.S. Air National Guard reverses staff changes at Alaska National Guard after warnings

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Downs and Staff Sgt. Derek Bolton, staff weather officers assigned to Detachment 3, 1st Combat Weather Squadron, return to an Alaska National Guard UH-72A Lakota Light Utility Helicopter during a survey of Geronimo Drop Zone in advance of upcoming airborne operations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2022. The 1st CWS provides forward atmospheric observation and tailored exploitation capabilities to ground force commanders and aviation assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

The federal government is reversing course on pending changes to the Alaska Air National Guard after staff and the state’s congressional delegation warned that the modifications could decimate the force.

On Tuesday, Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, acting director of the Air National Guard, sent a letter to Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, stating that the “Fulltime Leveling” program will not be applied in Alaska.

The program was intended to standardize pay and benefits across the country, but members of the Alaska Air National Guard said it would result in cuts to their paycheck, and many said they were likely to quit if the changes took place.

Pirak said the program “did not fully consider” the requirements of Alaska Air National Guard duties and that the envisioned changes were “incompatible” with the Guard’s work.

The changes had been set to take effect Oct. 1.

This week’s letter comes three weeks after Sullivan placed a hold on Pirak’s promotion to lieutenant general, saying that the hold would be lifted only when Alaska was exempted from the Fulltime Leveling program.

“The exceptional men and women of the Alaska Air National Guard — and the families who support them — can rest a bit easier today now that we’ve successfully removed the threat of cuts from D.C. that would’ve negatively impacted their unique mission and their ability to defend our nation,” he said in a written statement.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Rep. Mary Peltola, D-Alaska, also praised the National Guard’s decision.

“This will fully restore the 80 Active Guard Reserve positions to Eielson AFB, Clear SFS, and JBER. The recent encroachment of Chinese and Russian bombers off the coast of Alaska made clear the United States cannot afford to cut corners when it comes to our homeland defense mission,” Murkowski said. “Our ability to respond that day was made possible by the professionalism exhibited by the many Airmen involved, and the seamless integration of our active duty, guard, and reserve forces. The ANG’s recent decision is a win not only for Alaska, but for the United States of America.”