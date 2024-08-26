Lumberjacks, guinea pigs and royalty at the Alaska State Fair | Hometown, Alaska

Dave Waldron and Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
A lumberjack stands next to a throwing axe target while holding a double sided axe.
Alaska State Fair lumberjack show performer AJ Fletcher is from Upstate New York where he works as a tree climber and timber faller. (Dave Waldron/Alaska Public Media.

There is nothing quite like the state fair whether it be the food, the performers or the fact that Alaskans from all over the state are drawn to it no matter their ages or interests. On this next Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron and producer Ammon Swenson talk with some of the people that make the fair such a treat, whether it’s the workers or those in attendance.

Dave Waldron
Ammon Swenson

Alaska State Fair website
State Fair daily schedule
State Fair calendar

Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

