Lumberjacks, guinea pigs and royalty at the Alaska State Fair | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska State Fair lumberjack show performer AJ Fletcher is from Upstate New York where he works as a tree climber and timber faller. (Dave Waldron/Alaska Public Media.

There is nothing quite like the state fair whether it be the food, the performers or the fact that Alaskans from all over the state are drawn to it no matter their ages or interests. On this next Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron and producer Ammon Swenson talk with some of the people that make the fair such a treat, whether it’s the workers or those in attendance.

HOSTS:

Dave Waldron

Ammon Swenson



LINKS:

Alaska State Fair website

State Fair daily schedule

State Fair calendar

Dave Waldron Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.