Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 23, 2024

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Nancy Dahlstrom, Mary Peltola and Nick Begich III are running for U.S. House in 2024. (Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Republican Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom drops out of the race for Alaska’s seat in the U.S. House. Plus, how satellite internet has disrupted traditional telecoms in rural Alaska. And wood bison find a new home in the Interior, but not everybody is welcoming them.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage
Davis Hovey in Kodiak
Ben Townsend in Nome
Dan Bross in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.

Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him atcgrove@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Caseyhere

