Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 23, 2024

Nancy Dahlstrom, Mary Peltola and Nick Begich III are running for U.S. House in 2024. (Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Republican Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom drops out of the race for Alaska’s seat in the U.S. House. Plus, how satellite internet has disrupted traditional telecoms in rural Alaska. And wood bison find a new home in the Interior, but not everybody is welcoming them.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh and Rachel Cassandra in Anchorage

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Ben Townsend in Nome

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.